We're unearthing a sinister evil in Voodoo Detective on today's GR Live

We're getting back into the swing of GR Live streams for this week later today by taking a look at the point-and-click adventure game Voodoo Detective. Coming from Short Sleeve Studio, this title asks players to use investigative skills and supernatural know-how to crack a confusing case all in an effort of unveiling a sinister evil that has taken root on the island of Zo Wanga.

Designed to be witty and humorous, you can come and join our very own Rebeca on this adventure in a few hours, when she looks to play through the first hour at the GR Live homepage. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, be sure to catch the action.