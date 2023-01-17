Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Voodoo Detective

We're unearthing a sinister evil in Voodoo Detective on today's GR Live

Join us as we use our supernatural know-how to crack a confounding case.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We're getting back into the swing of GR Live streams for this week later today by taking a look at the point-and-click adventure game Voodoo Detective. Coming from Short Sleeve Studio, this title asks players to use investigative skills and supernatural know-how to crack a confusing case all in an effort of unveiling a sinister evil that has taken root on the island of Zo Wanga.

Designed to be witty and humorous, you can come and join our very own Rebeca on this adventure in a few hours, when she looks to play through the first hour at the GR Live homepage. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, be sure to catch the action.

Voodoo Detective

Related texts



Loading next content