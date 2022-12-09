We're uncovering Mr. Peterson's secrets in Hello Neighbor 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

Hello Neighbor 2 has officially released and debuted as a full title, and now that everyone can dive into the game to start to uncover the strange mysteries that Mr. Peterson is hiding, we've decided that the present makes for a great opportunity to check it out on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the GR Live homepage, where she will be checking out the opening hour of the game, all to try to outsmart the unsettling Mr. Peterson.