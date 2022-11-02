We're uncovering a dark secret in Signalis on today's GR Live

HQ

Just a few days ago, developer Rose Engine launched the survival horror title, Signalis, a game that is set in a dystopian future, where humanity has uncovered a dark cosmic secret. Ever since it debuted a few days ago, the game has been well received by fans, and even netted an "overwhelmingly positive" rating on Steam, and to see how the game shapes up, we're going to be putting it through the ringer on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be going live and looking to crack the mystery at the game's core. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to get a look at the opening hour of this survival horror title.