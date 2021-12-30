We're trying to make it home on The Plane Effect on today's GR Live

With 2022 edging ever closer, we're going to be wrapping up 2021 with our final GR Live stream of the year later today. With this in mind, we're going to be taking a look at Innovina/StudioKiku's atmospheric adventure game The Plane Effect, a title which sees players step into the shoes of an office worker, who must explore a dystopian world, all in an effort to make it home. Designed with visuals created by VFX artists, this title has a pretty striking look and setting, which will assuredly catch your attention.

We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, where Rebeca will be hosting and taking us through this isometric world for the typical two hours. Be sure to drop by to check out a look at the game for yourself.