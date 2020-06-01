Cookies

Quantum League

We're trying out Quantum League on today's live stream

Nimble Giant Entertainment's so-called time-paradox shooter Quantum League is out as an early access title and we're checking it out on today's GR Live stream.

Nimble Giant Entertainment released its unique 'time-paradox' shooter Quantum League as an early access title last week and we've yet to try our luck in the time loop FPS on stream. We're looking to remedy this today, however, and if you want to join us and follow as we try the 1v1/2v2 game modes you can do so at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST) via our live page.

Will we be seeing you there?

Quantum League

