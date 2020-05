You're watching Advertisements

Mojang released its Minecraft spin-off action-RPG Minecraft Dungeons yesterday and we're hopping straight into the game, sword in hand, to find out what lurks in the shadows of the blocky dungeon depths on today's GR Live stream.

Do you want to explore the Minecraft Dungeons with us? You can do just that by clicking this link to go to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).