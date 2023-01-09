We're trying our hand at necromancy on today's GR Live

It's the second week of the New Year and we're kicking it off by trying our hand at an often frowned upon kind of magic: necromancy. We'll be doing this by jumping into the action roguelike title, Necrosmith, a game that tasks the player with assembling an army of the dead by using different body parts of defeated foes.

To see if we're actually any good at being necromancers, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to see our very own Rebeca as she plays through the first hour of the game. And if you want to see if you're a better necromancer than us, you can check out the game yourself on PC today.