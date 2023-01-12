Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Potion Permit

We're trying our hand at being a magical chemist in Potion Permit on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of MassHive Media's pixel JRPG.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a magical chemist helping and curing all kinds of ailments and illnesses plaguing the people that live in your local village, then boy do we have the game for you.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to dive into the pixel JRPG, Potion Permit, where she will be practising her medicinal efforts in the first hour of this colourful singleplayer title.

Be sure to join Rebeca at the typical place of the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

Potion Permit

