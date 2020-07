You're watching Advertisements

Both the reveal and the technical test drop of Ubisoft Montreal's battle royale title Hyper Scape came as a welcome surprise to multiplayer shooter fans around the globe and we're trying the technical test build out on today's GR Live stream.

If you haven't read our first-impressions preview, you can do so here, but if you'd rather watch us test our skills live, feel free to join us on our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).