We're trying a new kind of battling in Pokémon Unite on today's GR Live

The Pokémon Company isn't against trying new things with its pocket monster IP, but the recently released Pokémon Unite is the first time that we have seen a MOBA take on the iconic brand.

This game that pits two teams of five players against one another, asks trainers to level up their team by defeating wild Pokémon, whilst also engaging in all-out ability-based combat against the opposing team to take home the victory.

With the game launching on Nintendo Switch this week, we're going to be diving into Pokémon Unite on today's GR Live, starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for around two hours of gameplay. You can catch the action at the GR Live homepage, and if you're looking for a taste of what's to come, be sure to check out some of our gameplay below.