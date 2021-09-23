We're trekking over a fallen America in Death Stranding: Director's Cut on today's GR Live

HQ

You've probably seen that our review of Death Stranding: Director's Cut just went live, where we gave our thoughts on the PS5 version of Hideo Kojima's unusual game. But, that's not all we have planned to mark the imminent release of the title as we're also going to be streaming the Director's Cut in a few short hours.

That's right, at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, we're going to be up on the GR Live homepage to play through the first couple of hours of the game, where Ben will be hosting.

If you're interested in some Death Stranding: Director's Cut content to tie you over until then, be sure to read our review, and check out a potential Silent Hill / Abandoned tease in the game here.