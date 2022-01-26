We're travelling to a fantasy world in Reverie Knights Tactics on today's GR Live

Yesterday, 40 Giants Entertainment launched its latest title, the turn-based tactical RPG Reverie Knights Tactics. Designed to serve up battles on an isometric grid where each outcome can alter the development of the storyline, this game features a hand-drawn art style and is set in a fantasy world that pulls inspiration from tabletop RPGs.

With the title only just debuting, we're going to be jumping into a couple of hours of Reverie Knights Tactics on today's GR Live, where Rebeca will be hosting. As per usual, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at the time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to catch all of the action for yourself.

Until then, be sure to check out a trailer for the game below to get an idea of what is to come when we start in a few hours.