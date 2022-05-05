Cookies

Trek to Yomi

We're travelling beyond life and death in Trek to Yomi on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into the samurai action-adventure game.

HQ

Today marks the global launch of Trek to Yomi, the samurai action-adventure game that sees players leading protagonist Hiroki on a journey beyond life and death to make good on a vow made to his dying master. The title is played purely in black and white to reflect classic Akira Kurosawa movies, and aims to serve up a visually-striking cinematic story.

With a lot to dive into and check out, we're going to be playing some Trek to Yomi on today's GR Live, as we mark the launch of the game. It'll be our very own Rebeca who will be hosting and seeing what exactly this Flying Wild hog and Leonard Menchiari-developed title is serving up, so be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to join us on the journey.

Until we do start, be sure to check out a trailer for Trek to Yomi below, to get the gist of what we'll be getting up to.

HQ
Trek to Yomi

