We're travelling across a broken America in Not Tonight 2 on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore PanicBarn's sequel.

It's a new week, which means we're kickstarting another batch of GR Live streams later today. To mark that occasion, we're going to be diving into PanicBarn's simulation RPG sequel, Not Tonight 2, a game that tasks players with travelling across a broken America to retrieve identification documents for a detained friend who is trying to leave the country.

With a broad adventure to set out on, we're going to be live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and navigating all kinds of dangers and threats.

