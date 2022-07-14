Cookies

Escape Academy

We're training to become master escapists on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out Escape Academy.

Today marks the global release date of Coin Crew Games debut title, Escape Academy, a game that tasks players with escaping a variety of complex rooms all as part of training to become a graduate from the fictional school of Escape Academy. With the game releasing today (and on Game Pass on day one), we figured there is no better time than the present to check the title out.

And with that being the case, you can join our very own Rebeca when she goes live at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to join her as she faces as many escape rooms as possible in a one-hour window.

Until we do start, be sure to also catch our opinions on Escape Academy right here, and check out a trailer below.

