Far Cry 6

We're tearing up Yara in Far Cry 6 on today's GR Live

Join us for the first few hours of Ubisoft's upcoming open world action game.

HQ

Later this week marks the launch day for the next instalment into the Far Cry series, with Far Cry 6, a game that takes us to the tropical island of Yara to fight the vicious dictator Anton Castillo as a guerrilla. With release only a couple of days out, we're going to be diving into Yara a little early to explore the opening section of this, to give you a good idea as to what will be on offer come launch day.

As per usual, we'll be going live at the GR Live homepage, at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for two hours of this upcoming open world action game, where our very own Dori will be taking point.

To get a teaser of what will be coming later today, be sure to read our preview of Far Cry 6 here, as well as checking out the story trailer for the game below.

HQ
Far Cry 6

