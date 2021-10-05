We're tearing up Yara in Far Cry 6 on today's GR Live

HQ

Later this week marks the launch day for the next instalment into the Far Cry series, with Far Cry 6, a game that takes us to the tropical island of Yara to fight the vicious dictator Anton Castillo as a guerrilla. With release only a couple of days out, we're going to be diving into Yara a little early to explore the opening section of this, to give you a good idea as to what will be on offer come launch day.

As per usual, we'll be going live at the GR Live homepage, at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for two hours of this upcoming open world action game, where our very own Dori will be taking point.

To get a teaser of what will be coming later today, be sure to read our preview of Far Cry 6 here, as well as checking out the story trailer for the game below.