We're tearing up tarmac in Gran Turismo 7 on today's GR Live

Gran Tursimo 7 has been in the headlines as of late for all the wrong reasons. Between the update that rendered the game unplayable for over a day and made credits harder to earn, and then the shockingly low Metacritic score, Polyphony Digital's racing title has taken a beating as of late. But that's not stopping us from once again jumping back into the game for a few hours later today.

That's right, following the past few weeks of us hosting GT7 streams, we're back at it again today, with the intention to hit the tarmac and continue to build out our garage. We'll be going live at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where our very own David will be hosting and smoking competitors on tracks from all around the world.

Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage when we go live to catch the action, and until we do start, be sure to see what we thought about GT7 in our review here.