news
Saints Row

We're tearing up Santa Illeso in Saints Row on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into Volition's action game reboot.

HQ

Due to Gamescom being incredibly busy, we didn't get a chance to check out the big title that debuted just ahead of the German convention, Saints Row. But, we're rectifying that by looking to dive into Saints Row on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing the first hour of the title.

Be sure to join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of Santa Illeso action, and to see just how this reboot of Volition's iconic series has shaped up.

And before we go live, be sure to also read our review of Saints Row right here, to get an idea of our opinions on the title.

HQ
Saints Row

Saints RowScore

Saints Row
REVIEW. Written by Marie Liljegren

We've spent some time in the desert town of Santa Ileso, in Volition's reboot of the classic action series.



