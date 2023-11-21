We're taming dinosaurs in Ark: Survival Ascended on today's GR Live

HQ

Studio Wildcard decided to reimagine Ark: Survival Evolved by bringing the game to Unreal Engine 5 and thus significantly improving its graphics and visuals. That game dropped as an Early Access project last week, and with that being the case, we're going to be taking a look at Ark: Survival Ascended on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual, now later time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Ark: Survival Ascended, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also, be sure to check out a glimpse of the game in action in the trailer below.