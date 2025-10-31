We're talking all things horror on our 2025 Spooktacular Special of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Today is the big day for horror aficionados as it's Halloween. To mark the creepiest and most frightening day of the calendar year, we've dedicated this week's episode of The Gamereactor Show to all things horror.

For our 72nd episode, Alex and I talk about the most influential horror video games, characters, and films, before also talking about how horror continues to provide an enviable movie production template that the rest of Hollywood can learn a thing or two about. This is all before discussing costumes and how we celebrate the day every year.

Check out the Spooktacular Special for 2025 below or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.