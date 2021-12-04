Cookies

Chorus

We're taking to the stars within Chorus on today's GR Live

The space combat game was recently released on PC and consoles.

The weekend is finally here, and we're sending off the week by checking out one of our most anticipated indie picks of the month. Chorus is a space-combat shooter that places you in the role of a wanted fugitive that is being hunted by the dark cult that once welcomed her. Its deep space battles look frantic and fast, and there are many different weapons that you can upgrade and attach to your ship.

If you're interested in catching two hours of gameplay then be sure to head to our GR Live homepage at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

Chorus

ChorusScore

Chorus
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

For their latest space odyssey, Fishlabs tells us the emotional story of a tragic heroine. Unfortunately, the developers are serving up too much.



