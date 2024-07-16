We're taking to the skies in Flock on today's GR Live

HQ

If you've ever wanted to take to the skies on a massive bird while collecting other flying creatures to follow you around, then Flock is probably the game for you. Hollow Ponds and Annapurna Interactive's new game is finally here, and we're exploring the Uplands on today's GR Live.

Flock is an indie adventure game with co-op multiplayer in mind. You take the role of a Bird Rider, who has to help out their auntie with tracking down all the creatures in the Uplands. It's a little bit Pokémon, a little bit Spore with the creatures you see.

If you want to see what the game is all about, join us on the GR Live Homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. In the meantime, check out our review here for more detailed information.