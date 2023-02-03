We're taking to the red planet in Deliver Us Mars on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the global launch date for KeokeN Interactive's sci-fi follow-up to Deliver Us The Moon. This sequel is trading the dusty lunar surface for that of the red planet, and revolves around astronaut Kathy Johanson as she explores Mars and tries to reclaim a bunch of colony ships that have been stolen by the strange and mysterious Outward faction.

While you can read our full review of Deliver Us Mars right here, you can also look to join us on today's GR Live for the opening hour of the game. Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT /16:00 CET to catch the action alongside myself.

And until we do go live, be sure to also catch the launch trailer for Deliver Us Mars below.