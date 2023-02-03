Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Deliver Us Mars

We're taking to the red planet in Deliver Us Mars on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of KeokeN Interactive's sci-fi sequel.

HQ

Yesterday marked the global launch date for KeokeN Interactive's sci-fi follow-up to Deliver Us The Moon. This sequel is trading the dusty lunar surface for that of the red planet, and revolves around astronaut Kathy Johanson as she explores Mars and tries to reclaim a bunch of colony ships that have been stolen by the strange and mysterious Outward faction.

While you can read our full review of Deliver Us Mars right here, you can also look to join us on today's GR Live for the opening hour of the game. Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT /16:00 CET to catch the action alongside myself.

And until we do go live, be sure to also catch the launch trailer for Deliver Us Mars below.

HQ
Deliver Us Mars

0
Deliver Us MarsScore

Deliver Us Mars
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

KeokeN Interactive has dropped another sci-fi adventure, but one questions sits on our minds: does it deliver?



