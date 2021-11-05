We're taking to the lush lands of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5 on today's GR Live

HQ

While Forza Horizon 5 won't officially release until November 9, the game is now available to play for anyone who splashed out some extra cash for the Premium Edition. Playground Games' latest open world racer takes us to the rich and diverse lands of Mexico, for another round of high-speed festival racing, and we've already been able to dive into the title as part of our review, which you can read here.

But now that the game is available to the public, through the early access scheme, we're going to be diving into Horizon 5 for a little while on today's GR Live, where we'll be blasting through the Mexican jungles and streets in a variety of iconic cars.

You can join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for two hours of fun, where our very own Dori will be hosting and tearing up the countryside.

To tie you over until we go live, be sure to watch our video review below, to get a look at some gameplay of Forza Horizon 5.