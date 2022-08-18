We're taking to the green in Turbo Golf Racing on today's GR Live

HQ

At the start of the month, developer Hugecalf Studios released its arcade sports title, Turbo Golf Racing, into Early Access. Its combination of Rocket League style gameplay yet framed around golf instead of football seemed like quite an interesting concept, and with that being the case, we figured that there's no better time than the present to dive in and check out the opening portion of the game for ourselves.

So, starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out the first hour of Turbo Golf Racing on today's GR Live. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage to catch the fun as it unravels, and before we do go live, be sure to also see a trailer for the game below.