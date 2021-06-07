We're taking to the field in Blood Bowl 3's closed beta on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

It's finally E3 week, and while we do have plenty planned on GR Live to celebrate the massive annual event, we're starting the week off by heading to the field to crush, mulch, and cheat our way to victory in Cyanide Studios' upcoming sports title Blood Bowl III. We're going to be taking a look at the closed beta for the game to get an idea of the sorts of gameplay we can expect to see when Blood Bowl 3 launches in August.

As per usual, you can catch us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of brutal action. If you're interested in seeing what awaits you, be sure to take a look at the latest trailer for the game below.