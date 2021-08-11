We're taking to the court in Dodgeball Academia on today's GR Live

Last week, Pocket Trap released its indie sports RPG title Dodgeball Academia, a game that sees players jump into the shoes of rookie dodgeball student Otto, as he looks to train and rise through the ranks of the academy.

The game spans eight individual episodes, which will see Otto meet new friends and make new rivals, all while working to create the best possible dodgeball team, using a range of RPG mechanics.

Currently available on Xbox Game Pass, we're going to be diving into this adorable indie RPG on today's GR Live, where Rebeca will be taking to the courts for two hours of gameplay, starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by to the GR Live homepage to check out the game for yourself, or check out the Lore trailer below to see what is in store for when we go live.