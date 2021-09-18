We're taking to the board within SkateBIRD on today's GR Live

HQ

On today's stream, we are going to be delving into an indie that we've had our eyes on for a while. SkateBIRD looks to channel the spirit of classic arcade skaters, but it sees you play as an adorable cast of birds within miniaturised courses made of household objects. SkateBIRD features many fancy outfits for you to dress your skaters in and it gives you the option to curate your very own skater soundtrack, as you can drop in your own MP3s.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST.