Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

We're taking the fight to Savathûn in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into the latest expansion for Bungie's sci-fi shooter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday marked the global launch of the long anticipated, latest expansion for Bungie's sci-fi shooter, Destiny 2, an expansion that is finally allowing players to take the fight to one of the most well-known and dangerous foes in the game's universe: Savathûn, the Witch Queen.

Naturally, the expansion is named after this very foe, and sees players venturing into her mystical Throne World to finally eliminate her and neutralise the threat she poses to the Last City, but doing so isn't exactly an easy feat, as she has all kinds of new powerful minions that will stand in your way.

With such a huge amount of new Destiny 2 content to chew through, we're going to be diving into Destiny 2: The Witch Queen for a couple of hours on today's GR Live, where Ben will be hosting for the usual two-hour duration, starting from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

Be sure to catch us at the GR Live homepage to join in on the action, and until we kick off, be sure to watch The Witch Queen's launch trailer below.

HQ
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Related texts



Loading next content