Assassin's Creed Valhalla

We're taking the fight to Charles the Fat in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Siege of Paris on today's GR Live

Join us as we head to France to continue Eivor's epic Viking saga.

Today marks the launch day for the second major expansion of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Taking Eivor and the Raven clan to France to face off with the growing untied French threat led by ruler Charles the Fat, this DLC will see our titular Viking storming the gates of Paris in an attempt to add another country to their list of conquered regions.

We'll be beginning this expansion on our GR Live stream later today to celebrate its release. You can be sure to catch all of the action at the usual place, the GR Live homepage, at the usual time, 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, with Ben hosting.

And if you're interested in seeing what we thought about the game ahead of the stream, be sure to read our review of The Siege of Paris here, or even watch the expansion's trailer below for a teaser of what is to come.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

