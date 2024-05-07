We're taking on time in Hades II on today's GR Live

HQ

Supergiant Games surprised many yesterday when it decided to launch Hades II as an Early Access project out of the blue. The action roguelike landed without much warning, but has since received a glowing reception thanks to its quality and level of detail, which we attest to in our preview of the game.

Following up to that surprise arrival, we're going to be jumping into Hades II on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by for a glimpse at this massively anticipated sequel and to see whether the time is right for you to pick up a copy or to instead wait until the full 1.0 launch sometime in 2025.