English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Back 4 Blood

We're taking on the undead within Back 4 Blood on today's GR Live

The Left 4 Dead successor is now finally out in the wild.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Co-op zombie shooter and Left 4 Dead successor Back 4 Blood launches today and we're not hesitating to jump right in, as it's the focus of our live show later this afternoon. Here we will be banding together with other groups of survivors to gun our way through hordes of zombies and explore through the game's central campaign mode.

If you're feeling in the mood for some gory zombie-slaughtering action then be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST, where Kieran will be fighting his hardest to survive and trying his best to avoid some pesky birds in the process. In the meantime though, you can check out our recent review of Back 4 Blood here.

Back 4 Blood

Related texts

Back 4 BloodScore

Back 4 Blood
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Does Turtle Rock have anything new to add to the zombie shooter genre?



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy