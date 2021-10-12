We're taking on the undead within Back 4 Blood on today's GR Live

HQ

Co-op zombie shooter and Left 4 Dead successor Back 4 Blood launches today and we're not hesitating to jump right in, as it's the focus of our live show later this afternoon. Here we will be banding together with other groups of survivors to gun our way through hordes of zombies and explore through the game's central campaign mode.

If you're feeling in the mood for some gory zombie-slaughtering action then be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST, where Kieran will be fighting his hardest to survive and trying his best to avoid some pesky birds in the process. In the meantime though, you can check out our recent review of Back 4 Blood here.