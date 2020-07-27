We're taking on the role of Carrion's monster on today's stream

You're watching Advertisements

Phobia Game Studio's "reverse horror game" Carrion released last week and it bends the barrier of protagonist vs antagonist. In Carrion, players will take on the role of a spooky beast who seeks to destroy those who imprisoned it with lethal, multi-limbed force and we're trying the game out on today's GR Live stream.

If you want to take a look at the game ahead of purchasing and installing it for yourself, feel free to drop in and hang out via our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST). Will we be seeing you there?