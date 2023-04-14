Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wildfrost

We're taking on the elements in Wildfrost on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Deadpan Games' card battler later today.

We're rounding out yet another week of GR Live streams this afternoon, when our very own Rebeca looks to jump into Deadpan Games' card-battler, Wildfrost, for an hour starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

With the action taking place at the GR Live homepage, you can expect a game that mixes card-battling mechanics with elements, and roguelike features, and to see if this is up your street, you can check out some gameplay in a few hours.

Or alternatively, you can read our thoughts on the game in our review right here.

Wildfrost

