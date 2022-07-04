We're taking on the Blunderdome in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on today's GR Live

HQ

It was only recently that Mediatonic finally released Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and also made the game free-to-play across all platforms, a decision that saw the title's player count skyrocket and even break a record on the Epic Games Store. But, with this now being in the books, we've decided it's time to once again head back to the Blunderdome to check out all of the new modes and features that are available in the game as part of this widespread set of launches.

With this being the case, it'll be our very own Rebeca who will be taking point and hosting today's stream, where from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, she will be getting into an hour of gameplay and aiming to secure some victory crowns for herself. Be sure to join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage when we start, and likewise, check out the latest trailer for Fall Guys below.