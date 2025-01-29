We're taking on evil bats in Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter in today's GR Live

HQ

When the fate of Ratdom hangs in the balance, we'll need more than just our own power and skills to deal with the peril heading our way. We'll need to take on the elemental powers of the rat gods to face down our powerful foes.

We'll be getting stuck into the gory and visceral action in Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter on today's GR Live. Join us for an hour of hacking and slashing from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET.

As always, you can find the stream on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube and Twitch channels. If you want to read our in-depth thoughts on the game, check them out here.