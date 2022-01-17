We're taking on an alien horde on The Anacrusis on today's GR Live

HQ

Late last week, Stray Bombay released its cooperative, first-person shooter The Anacrusis into Early Access, giving PC and Xbox players (also available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass) a chance to explore its sci-fi world ahead of its future full launch.

Designed as a horde-like game, The Anacrusis asks players to team up to eliminate and survive waves and waves of aliens who have boarded the massive spaceship you're trapped on. With an array of sci-fi weapons to use and a range of different enemy types to have to face, all operated by the title's AI Driver, which promises that you'll "never fight the same battle twice", we're going to be diving into and exploring this FPS for a couple of hours on today's GR Live.

We'll be starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the GR Live homepage, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and chewing through aliens for two hours. Be sure to drop by to catch the action and also check out the game's announcement trailer below.