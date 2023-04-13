We're taking on a Lovecraftian case in Sherlock Holmes The Awakened on today's GR Live

HQ

The world's greatest detective (not you, Batman) is now back in a digital format again, as the Ukrainian developer, Frogwares, has launched its remake of its first Sherlock Holmes adventure. This game, known as Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, explores the first case that Holmes and John Watson undertake, with this ultimately leading them to the Louisiana bayou to face down with Lovecraftian horrors.

While you can read our review of the game right here, we're also going to be jumping into an hour of the title all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by to catch our very own Rebeca as she looks to solve this dark and unsettling tale.