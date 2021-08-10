English
Hades

We're taking Hades for a spin on the PS5 on today's GR Live

Join us for two hours of Supergiant's iconic roguelike.

Back in June, at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021, we finally received information on when Hades would be arriving on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. August 13 is that very day, meaning later this week, you can play the roguelike that received countless awards and nominations on both last and current generation consoles.

But, ahead of that release, we're going to be streaming the game on today's GR Live, checking out the first two hours of the title on the PlayStation 5, to see how Zagreus' journey stacks up on Sony's flagship console.

Be sure to catch all the action at the GR Live homepage starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Ben will be hosting.

And if you're looking for a taster of what is to come, check out some of our gameplay below, or read our review of Hades here.

Hades

