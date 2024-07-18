We're taking down yokai in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess on today's GR Live

HQ

As well as giving us fairly regular entries in the franchises it's best known for, Capcom can also deliver the odd surprise every now and again. 2023 had Exoprimal, and 2024 has Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

If you've heard about this game, but aren't sure what to expect, you may as well join us for the opening hour on today's GR Live. You can join from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST as we dive into this unique action blend.

Hop in either via the GR Live Homepage or through our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages. In the meantime ahead of the stream, why not check out our review here ?