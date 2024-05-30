We're taking down the Huns in The Rogue Prince of Persia on today's GR Live

HQ

Evil Empire's new roguelike has landed in Early Access, and if you're looking to see what The Rogue Prince of Persia is all about, we'll be checking it out on today's GR Live.

You start the game as one of two Princes of Persia. Having been defeated by the Hun king, you are sent back in time to try and take down his invading army from behind as it lays siege to Persia. It's a platforming roguelike with a strong focus on parkour and combat.

As usual, we'll be streaming from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST and we'll be giving you an hour of gameplay as we try to take down the game's current bosses and explore all the areas we can. You can join us on Twitch, YouTube, and the GR Live Homepage.