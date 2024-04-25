We're taking back Earth in Stellar Blade on today's GR Live

HQ

Stellar Blade is here. The game that managed to become one of April's most anticipated/talked about titles largely due to the design choices behind its protagonist has had a lot of discussion centred around it, and now we're getting ready to check it out.

At the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, we'll be joining the 7th Airborne squad as we look to take back Earth from the evil Naytiba. As always, you can find the stream at the GR Live home page, or by searching Gamereactor on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

In case you're on the fence about Stellar Blade and want to know what it's like ahead of time, you can read our review here.