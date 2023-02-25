Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      We're taking another look at Gomatic's backpack line

      We've revisited the collection on the latest Quick Look episode.

      HQ

      We at Gamereactor have made a big focus out of highlighting and showing off products a little outside of the gaming and tech space. To this end, we've been looking at different gear and apparel that would suit someone with lots of tech and valuable items to carry around. We've checked out a collection of Gomatic backpacks before, and we're now revisiting these on a brand new episode of Quick Look.

      Catch the latest episode of the show below, to see our very own Magnus' brief thoughts and opinions about another backpack that makes up Gomatic's line of products.

      HQ


