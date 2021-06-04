Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

We're taking aim and eliminating targets in Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out CI Games' latest shooter that is launching today.

We're heading into the weekend with another GR Live stream, and for today, we're going to be checking out CI Games' latest shooter Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. The title is launching today, in a few hours to be precise, and to mark the occasion, we're going to be diving into the shoes of the assassin Raven, as we look to set up, scope in, and snipe some targets.

As per usual, you can catch us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of action, where Dori will be hosting today. If you're after a teaser of what's to come, you can check out the gameplay overview trailer for the game below.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

