We're taking a trip to Haven Springs in Life is Strange: True Colors on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the launch day for Deck Nine Games emotional narrative-driven adventure, Life is Strange: True Colors. Following the story of Alex Chen, a young woman with the amazing supernatural ability to experience and manipulate the emotions of others, this game takes us to the sleepy and colourful town of Haven Springs, to help Alex unwind the truth behind the tragic death of her own brother.

We've already given our thoughts on Life is Strange: True Colors in our review, which you can read here, but if you want to check out the opening couple of hours, you can be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Dori will be taking us on an emotional rollercoaster.

And, if you want a teaser of what is to come, be sure to catch the opening 15 minutes of the game below.

You can also look to play Life is Strange: True Colors yourself today, as the game is now available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.