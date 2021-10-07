We're taking a trip to Bright Falls in Alan Wake Remastered on today's GR Live

HQ

A few days ago, Remedy Entertainment launched Alan Wake Remastered, an updated version of its iconic thriller, making for the first time PlayStation players could get the chance to experience what is often regarded as one, if not the best games from the developer.

Launching on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, and PS5, the title includes the base game and both of its expansions (The Signal and The Writer), and boasts not only an improvement to its performance, but also in its visuals, as it now in 4K.

To check out this updated version of the beloved game, we're going to dive into Alan Wake Remastered on today's GR Live, where we will be exploring the first two hours of the game, with Ben as the host. We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by for two hours of thrilling horror action.

For the time being, be sure to check out our thoughts on Alan Wake Remastered in our review, and also watch the launch trailer for the game below.