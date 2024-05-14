We're taking a trip down the Animal Well on today's GR Live

HQ

Even though Billy Basso and Bigmode's Animal Well launched on the same week as the giant Hades II, the indie puzzler/Metroidvania-style game has done incredibly well so far. Currently, it has an Overwhelmingly Positive review score on Steam, and so we're going to see what all the fuss is about.

Join us at the usual place of GR Live and the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST for an hour of Animal Well, where we'll be tackling some of the game's puzzles and getting stuck into the incredible atmosphere Bigmode's debut leaves you with.

Have you played Animal Well yet?