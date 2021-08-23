English
Quake

We're taking a look at the new and improved version of Quake on today's GR Live

This latest version runs in 4K 120fps on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

On today's live stream we are celebrating the conclusion of QuakeCon at Home 2021 by taking a look at one of the titles revealed during the event. During this year's showcase, it was revealed that Quake would be receiving a special re-release to celebrate its 25th anniversary. This new and improved version is out now and it contains reworked character models, brand-new content by MachineGames, and widescreen support. It also now runs in 4K 120fps on PS5 and Xbox Series.

If you'd like to see us play through the first two hours of this revamped version, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST.

Quake

