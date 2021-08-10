We're taking a look at how Unity empowers developers with More Connection

Over the past two weeks, we've been diving into Unity, a system created for developers to help build interactive 3D content. Previously, we've checked out how Unity encourages More Creativity, and how it enables developers to work with More Momentum, and now we're exploring how Unity ensures users can build the multiplayer projects of their wildest imagination.

Known for being More Than an Engine, Unity provides creators with a broad game server hosting system called Multiplay, as well as offering a capable matchmaking system that does the heavy lifting of running an online game, with its Matchmaker service. With the help of collaborative powerful tools and a multi-cloud system that scales with demand and can support even the largest of titles, we've delved into the intricacies of the system, as well as Vivox, Unity's robust, cross platform voice and text comms, with our latest article and video.

You can check out the third video, titled More Connection, below, and can read more about Unity and its services at our Unity Subpage.