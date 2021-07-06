English
Grounded

We're taking a look at Grounded's Shroom and Doom update on today's GR Live

Pets, Achievements, and bosses have now arrived to the survival game.

It's been a pretty long time since we checked in on Obsidian's bite-sized survival game Grounded (11 months, to be exact), so we thought it was about time that we gave it a revisit. The Xbox Preview game has just recieved a major Shroom and Doom update and this makes some substantial changes that fans have been requesting since day one. Certain creatures can now become your pets, Achievements to track progress have been added, and the game has received its first true boss encounter, a giant Broodmother spider.

If you want to see just what's included in this new update, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our preview of Grounded here.

